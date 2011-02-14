Monday, February 14, 2011
LTPD Technical Matrix
Attended the RMC Soccer Symposium this weekend in Kingston - as always well run and well worth the price of admission.
One of the topics that came up in Saturday nights "bear pit" sessions was the existence of a technical matrix to go along with the Canadian Soccer Association's Long Term Player Development plans. National Team head coach and CSA Technical Director Stephen Hart said the document existed but he was not sure if it had been published and none of the 30 coaches in the room said they had seen it.
Doing a bit of online research I discovered this document that appears to be the one Hart was referencing.
http://www.canadakicks.com/docs/W2WC_Matrix_ENG.pdf
My question to the coaching community is has anyone seen this document before in a published form. The follow-up question being if not, why not? It appears to be a finished document so why would it not have been passed on to the provincial associations and clubs for distribution?
Comments below or email me directly.
Bill Ault
bill@canadakicks.com
