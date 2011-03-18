Friday, March 18, 2011
The Race to Be First - Update.
This is an update to a post from almost a year ago titled the race to be first.
Here are the opening few lines...
Assume for a moment that Toronto FC fails to make the play-offs in 2010.
Assume the Montreal Impact along with one other city are announced as the next expansion franchises for 2012.
No assumption needed for Vancouver they will be joining the party for 2011.
The question becomes which Canadian club becomes the first to qualify for the MLS play-offs?
Here was the closing few lines...
Just for fun - Canada's MLS Play-Off Race Predictions
Vancouver Whitecaps - 2012
Montreal Impact - 2013
Toronto FC - Maybe 2013... maybe never.
'nuf said.
