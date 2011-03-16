Wednesday, March 16, 2011
Stevanovic On Way to TFC?
According to a number of reports out of Italy Serbian U21 midfielder Alen Stevanovic is on his way to Toronto FC on a loan agreement from Serie B club Torino.
Stevanovic is the shared property of Torino and Inter Milan and having not made the break through with either club is in need of playing time.
Stevanović started his professional career in Serbia at FK Radnički Obrenovac. In early 2009, he went on trial to Italian champions Internazionale, signing with the club a short time later.
Despite being included in the game day roster a number of times in the Coppa Italia he made only one appearance for Inter at home versus Siena coming on as a sub for Thiago Motta in the 67th minute.
This past summer Stevanović left for Torino in co-ownership deal for undisclosed fee. As part of the deal, Inter signed youngster Simone Benedetti in another co-ownership deal. Again the youngster has found playing time difficult to come by appearing in just ten games, two in the cup, so far this season for Torino.
If this does indeed turn out to be a verified move by TFC we can probably put it down to Aron Winter's Inter connections.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment